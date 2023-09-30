The Purdue Boilermakers (1-3) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes.

Purdue sports the 90th-ranked scoring offense this season (24.0 points per game), and has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-worst with 32.3 points allowed per game. Illinois is generating 22.3 points per game on offense this season (97th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 27.3 points per contest (87th-ranked) on defense.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Peacock.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Purdue vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Purdue Illinois 397.3 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.8 (81st) 404.0 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.8 (106th) 140.5 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.8 (82nd) 256.8 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.0 (52nd) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (121st) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has 1,027 passing yards for Purdue, completing 62.8% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 95 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 39 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Devin Mockobee has racked up 212 yards on 53 carries while finding the end zone two times.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has piled up 176 yards on 25 carries, scoring four times.

Deion Burks' leads his squad with 294 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 receptions (out of 35 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 280 yards so far this campaign.

TJ Sheffield has a total of 170 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 passes.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 879 yards on 77-of-118 passing with four touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 146 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has rushed 44 times for 243 yards, with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams has hauled in 333 receiving yards on 24 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Pat Bryant has caught 13 passes and compiled 120 receiving yards (30.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Griffin Moore's six receptions (on eight targets) have netted him 107 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Purdue or Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.