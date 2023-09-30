The Purdue Boilermakers (1-3) have a Big Ten matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Purdue vs. Illinois?

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Peacock
  • City: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Purdue 27, Illinois 26
  • Purdue has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • The Boilermakers have played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.
  • Illinois has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Fighting Illini have been at least a -110 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Boilermakers' implied win probability is 52.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Illinois (+1)
  • Purdue has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
  • In 2023, the Boilermakers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more.
  • Illinois has not covered the spread yet this season.
  • The Fighting Illini have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 1 point or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (53.5)
  • This season, three of Purdue's four games have gone over Saturday's total of 53.5 points.
  • There have been two games featuring Illinois this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 53.5.
  • Purdue averages 24 points per game against Illinois' 22.3, totaling 7.2 points under the game's over/under of 53.5.

Splits Tables

Purdue

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.6 52.3 49.5
Implied Total AVG 27.8 28.3 26
ATS Record 1-3-0 0-3-0 1-0-0
Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-2 1-0

Illinois

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49 46.2 57.5
Implied Total AVG 30 29.7 31
ATS Record 0-4-0 0-3-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

