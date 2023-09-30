On Saturday, Patrick Wisdom (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has eight doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 30 walks while batting .205.

Wisdom has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has gone deep in 20.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom has had at least one RBI in 26.9% of his games this year (25 of 93), with two or more RBI 13 times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 37.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 50 .190 AVG .217 .301 OBP .282 .543 SLG .462 15 XBH 16 13 HR 9 26 RBI 19 44/18 K/BB 63/12 2 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings