Patrick Wisdom vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Patrick Wisdom (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has eight doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 30 walks while batting .205.
- Wisdom has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 20.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom has had at least one RBI in 26.9% of his games this year (25 of 93), with two or more RBI 13 times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 37.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|50
|.190
|AVG
|.217
|.301
|OBP
|.282
|.543
|SLG
|.462
|15
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|19
|44/18
|K/BB
|63/12
|2
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.73 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.80 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.80), 11th in WHIP (1.111), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers.
