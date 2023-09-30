The No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) bring the 18th-ranked scoring offense in the country into a clash with the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0), with the No. 4 scoring defense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 5.5-point favorites. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Duke matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Wilmington, North Carolina
  • Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Duke Moneyline
BetMGM Notre Dame (-5.5) 52.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Notre Dame (-5.5) 51.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Duke Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing twice.
  • The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.
  • Duke has compiled a 3-0-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Blue Devils have won their only game this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.