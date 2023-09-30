The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Guardians.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .260 with 19 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
  • Cabrera has recorded a hit in 61 of 96 games this season (63.5%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.8%).
  • In 4.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 19 of 96 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 50
.273 AVG .249
.343 OBP .307
.390 SLG .324
12 XBH 11
3 HR 1
15 RBI 18
39/16 K/BB 33/14
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Guardians are sending McKenzie (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.17 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went 1 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed a 6.17 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .205 to his opponents.
