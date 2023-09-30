The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Guardians.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .260 with 19 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

Cabrera has recorded a hit in 61 of 96 games this season (63.5%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.8%).

In 4.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 19 of 96 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .273 AVG .249 .343 OBP .307 .390 SLG .324 12 XBH 11 3 HR 1 15 RBI 18 39/16 K/BB 33/14 0 SB 0

