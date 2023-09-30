Matt Vierling vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .268 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on September 30 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.326) this season, fueled by 122 hits.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 80 of 130 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- Looking at the 130 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (6.2%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (20.0%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (6.9%).
- In 33.8% of his games this year (44 of 130), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|67
|.229
|AVG
|.285
|.309
|OBP
|.342
|.332
|SLG
|.410
|13
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|20
|46/24
|K/BB
|66/19
|4
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- McKenzie makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.17 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went 1 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 6.17 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .205 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.