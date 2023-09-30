The Maryland Terrapins (4-0) and Indiana Hoosiers (2-2) will battle in a clash of Big Ten foes at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Maryland vs. Indiana?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Maryland 36, Indiana 9

Maryland 36, Indiana 9 Maryland has won all three of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Terrapins have played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Indiana has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Hoosiers have played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Terrapins have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Maryland (-14.5)



Maryland (-14.5) Maryland has covered the spread two times in 2023.

The Terrapins have covered the spread once this season when favored by 14.5 points or more (in three chances).

Indiana has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season, the Hoosiers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (50.5)



Under (50.5) Maryland and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 50.5 points twice this season.

This season, Indiana has played only one game with a combined score higher than 50.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 59.1 points per game, 8.6 points more than the point total of 50.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Maryland

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 51.2 51.5 Implied Total AVG 36.8 39 30 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Indiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 51.8 Implied Total AVG 35.3 35.3 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-2 0-0

