Lenyn Sosa vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lenyn Sosa -- hitting .207 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is batting .190 with six doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- Sosa has picked up a hit in 24 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in five games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Sosa has driven in a run in nine games this season (18.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 49 games so far this season.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.195
|AVG
|.183
|.193
|OBP
|.216
|.299
|SLG
|.352
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|8
|23/0
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.39 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.
