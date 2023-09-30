Korey Lee vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Korey Lee (batting .071 in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk), take on starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Korey Lee? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Korey Lee At The Plate
- Lee has a double, a home run and five walks while batting .092.
- Lee has had a base hit in five of 23 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Lee has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in four of 23 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|.054
|AVG
|.143
|.103
|OBP
|.226
|.054
|SLG
|.286
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|12/2
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (13-4) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.39 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.39, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.