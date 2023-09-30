The Chicago White Sox, including Korey Lee (batting .071 in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk), take on starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Korey Lee? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Korey Lee At The Plate

Lee has a double, a home run and five walks while batting .092.

Lee has had a base hit in five of 23 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Lee has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in four of 23 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 .054 AVG .143 .103 OBP .226 .054 SLG .286 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 12/2 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings