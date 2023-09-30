Kerry Carpenter -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on September 30 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Carpenter has had a hit in 74 of 116 games this season (63.8%), including multiple hits 34 times (29.3%).
  • In 15.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carpenter has driven home a run in 38 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
  • He has scored in 44 games this season (37.9%), including 10 multi-run games (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 58
.317 AVG .243
.367 OBP .314
.454 SLG .500
15 XBH 24
6 HR 14
27 RBI 36
55/12 K/BB 58/18
3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • McKenzie (0-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.17 ERA in 11 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 1 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing only one hit.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.17 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .205 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.