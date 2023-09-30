Kerry Carpenter vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on September 30 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Guardians.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks.
- Carpenter has had a hit in 74 of 116 games this season (63.8%), including multiple hits 34 times (29.3%).
- In 15.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has driven home a run in 38 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 44 games this season (37.9%), including 10 multi-run games (8.6%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.317
|AVG
|.243
|.367
|OBP
|.314
|.454
|SLG
|.500
|15
|XBH
|24
|6
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|36
|55/12
|K/BB
|58/18
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- McKenzie (0-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.17 ERA in 11 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 1 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing only one hit.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.17 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .205 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.