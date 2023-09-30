The Florida Gators should come out on top in their game against the Kentucky Wildcats at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, according to our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Kentucky vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida (+1) Over (44.5) Florida 24, Kentucky 23

Week 5 Predictions

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

The Wildcats have beaten the spread three times in four games.

In games they were favored in by 1 point or more so far this season, the Kentucky has gone 3-1 against the spread.

Two Wildcats games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 44.5 points, 8.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Kentucky contests.

Florida Betting Info (2023)

The Gators have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Gators have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

Florida has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 1 point or more this year.

The Gators' three games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

The average over/under for Florida games this season is 5.3 more points than the point total of 44.5 in this outing.

Wildcats vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kentucky 38 15.5 35.7 11.3 45 28 Florida 27.8 13.5 33.3 10 11 24

