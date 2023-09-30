Jeimer Candelario -- .103 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Brewers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .250 with 38 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 53 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 95th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

In 59.4% of his games this year (82 of 138), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (21.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 22 games this year (15.9%), homering in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 42.0% of his games this year (58 of 138), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 67 .250 AVG .250 .344 OBP .327 .448 SLG .496 33 XBH 30 7 HR 15 30 RBI 40 59/29 K/BB 66/24 3 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings