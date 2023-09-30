The Maryland Terrapins (4-0) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at SECU Stadium.

Maryland ranks 30th in total offense (450.5 yards per game) and 48th in total defense (330.0 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of total yards, Indiana ranks 101st in the FBS (337.5 total yards per game) and 56th on the other side of the ball (342.3 total yards allowed per game).

Indiana vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Indiana vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Indiana Maryland 337.5 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.5 (39th) 342.3 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.0 (45th) 108.8 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.8 (51st) 228.8 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.8 (28th) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 6 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (3rd)

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has 749 passing yards, or 187.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.8% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Jaylin Lucas has rushed 42 times for a team-high 184 yards (46.0 per game) with two touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 15 receptions this season are good for 138 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Christian Turner has racked up 116 yards (on 25 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper has registered 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 249 (62.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley's 12 receptions (on 16 targets) have netted him 129 yards (32.3 ypg).

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has racked up 1,112 yards (278.0 ypg) on 87-of-135 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 53 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Roman Hemby has racked up 255 yards on 50 carries while finding paydirt four times. He's also caught 10 passes for 98 yards (24.5 per game).

Colby McDonald has racked up 204 yards on 26 carries, scoring two times.

Kaden Prather's team-high 209 yards as a receiver have come on 14 receptions (out of 21 targets) with two touchdowns.

Corey Dyches has caught 17 passes for 204 yards (51.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jeshaun Jones' 13 receptions have yielded 198 yards and two touchdowns.

