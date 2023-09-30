When the Murray State Racers match up with the Indiana State Sycamores at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection model predicts the Racers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Indiana State vs. Murray State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Murray State (-15.4) 39.0 Murray State 27, Indiana State 12

Week 5 MVFC Predictions

Indiana State Betting Info (2022)

The Sycamores won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.

In Sycamores games last season, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Murray State Betting Info (2023)

The Racers have posted one win against the spread this year.

Sycamores vs. Racers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Murray State 18.3 33.7 41.0 10.0 7.0 45.5 Indiana State 4.7 37.7 0.0 27.0 7.0 43.0

