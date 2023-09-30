In the game between the Maryland Terrapins and Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Terrapins to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Indiana vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Indiana (+14.5) Under (50.5) Maryland 29, Indiana 16

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Big Ten Predictions

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Maryland vs. Indiana? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies an 18.2% chance of a victory for the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers are 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

Indiana is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year.

One of the Hoosiers' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Indiana games this year have averaged an over/under of 51.8 points, 1.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

The Terrapins have an 86.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Terrapins have two wins against the spread this season.

Maryland has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Maryland has had two games (out of four) go over the total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 50.5 points, 0.8 fewer than the average total in this season's Maryland contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hoosiers vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maryland 37.3 12.3 39.3 13.3 31.0 9.0 Indiana 21.8 19.5 24.3 19.0 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.