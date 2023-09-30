Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Indiana
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In a Week 5 slate that features a lot of thrilling matchups, fans from Indiana should tune in to see the Notre Dame Fighting Irish versus the Duke Blue Devils.
College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week
Presbyterian Blue Hose at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl
- TV Channel: FloSports
Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs at Valparaiso Beacons
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Brown Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Ball State Cardinals at Western Michigan Broncos
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Western Michigan (-1.5)
Illinois Fighting Illini at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Favorite: Purdue (-1)
Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: SECU Stadium
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Maryland (-14.5)
Indiana State Sycamores at Murray State Racers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-5.5)
