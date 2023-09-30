Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .359 this season while batting .247 with 98 walks and 85 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.

In 63.7% of his 157 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 157), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 50 games this season (31.8%), with two or more RBI in 22 of those games (14.0%).

He has scored at least once 66 times this season (42.0%), including 15 games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 78 .232 AVG .261 .342 OBP .374 .400 SLG .450 27 XBH 31 10 HR 11 43 RBI 39 84/47 K/BB 69/51 5 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings