After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 64 walks while batting .246.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 88 of 146 games this year, with multiple hits 38 times.

In 20 games this year, he has homered (13.7%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Swanson has an RBI in 50 of 146 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 63 of 146 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 74 .277 AVG .215 .342 OBP .313 .471 SLG .366 27 XBH 23 13 HR 9 47 RBI 33 71/27 K/BB 83/37 1 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings