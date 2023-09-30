Saturday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (91-69) against the Chicago Cubs (82-78) at American Family Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 30.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jordan Wicks (4-1, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Eric Lauer (4-5, 5.48 ERA).

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 90 games this season and won 51 (56.7%) of those contests.

Chicago is 45-30 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 809 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).

Cubs Schedule