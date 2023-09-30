The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl in a clash of Pioneer League opponents.

On the offensive side of the ball, Butler has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best in the FCS by averaging 34.0 points per game. The Bulldogs rank 30th on defense (21.8 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored Presbyterian ranks 49th in the FCS (27.0 points per game), and it is 54th defensively (26.0 points allowed per contest).

Butler vs. Presbyterian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

Butler vs. Presbyterian Key Statistics

Butler Presbyterian 390.3 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.3 (89th) 174.8 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.7 (15th) 215.3 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.3 (56th) 175.0 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.0 (40th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka has 700 yards passing for Butler, completing 62.8% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 101 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 31 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jyran Mitchell has racked up 521 yards on 65 carries while finding the end zone seven times.

Ershod Jasey II has carried the ball 16 times for 110 yards (27.5 per game).

Ethan Loss' team-leading 212 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 11 targets) with one touchdown.

Luke Wooten has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 112 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ryan Lezon has racked up four receptions for 83 yards, an average of 20.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has thrown for 620 yards (206.7 ypg) to lead Presbyterian, completing 48.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 177 yards (59.0 ypg) on 29 carries with one touchdown.

JB Seay has rushed for 92 yards on 24 carries with one touchdown.

Worth Warner has hauled in 187 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Dominic Kibby has caught 10 passes and compiled 149 receiving yards (49.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jordan Irizarry has racked up 134 reciving yards (44.7 ypg) this season.

