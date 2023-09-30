In the matchup between the Butler Bulldogs and Presbyterian Blue Hose on Saturday, September 30 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Bulldogs to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Butler vs. Presbyterian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Butler (-15.0) 48.8 Butler 32, Presbyterian 17

Week 5 Pioneer League Predictions

Butler Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of four of Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, seven Blue Hose games went over the point total.

Bulldogs vs. Blue Hose 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Butler 34 21.8 44 17 24 26.5 Presbyterian 27 26 48 17 16.5 30.5

