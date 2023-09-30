In the contest between the Western Michigan Broncos and Ball State Cardinals on Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Broncos to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Ball State vs. Western Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Michigan (-1.5) Over (50.5) Western Michigan 30, Ball State 26

Week 5 MAC Predictions

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

Ball State has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.

The Cardinals have hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average total for Ball State games this year is 3.7 more points than the point total of 50.5 in this outing.

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Broncos have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.

The Broncos have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Western Michigan is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Western Michigan has had two games (out of four) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 50.5 points, 2.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Western Michigan contests.

Cardinals vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Michigan 20.8 38.8 35.0 17.0 16.0 46.0 Ball State 16.3 34.0 24.0 23.5 8.5 44.5

