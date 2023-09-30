Ball State vs. Western Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Western Michigan Broncos (1-3) and the Ball State Cardinals (1-3) will meet in a matchup of MAC teams on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Broncos favored by 1 point. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Michigan vs. Ball State matchup.
Ball State vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
Ball State vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Michigan (-1)
|52.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Western Michigan (-0.5)
|51.5
|-111
|-108
Ball State vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends
- Ball State has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have been an underdog by 1 point or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Western Michigan has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
- The Broncos have been favored by 1 point or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Ball State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
