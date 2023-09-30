The Western Michigan Broncos (1-3) and the Ball State Cardinals (1-3) will meet in a matchup of MAC teams on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Broncos favored by 1 point. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Michigan vs. Ball State matchup.

Ball State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Michigan Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Western Michigan (-1) 52.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Western Michigan (-0.5) 51.5 -111 -108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Ball State vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

Ball State has won one game against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 1 point or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Western Michigan has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 1 point or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Ball State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

