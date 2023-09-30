The Western Michigan Broncos (1-3) and the Ball State Cardinals (1-3) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Waldo Stadium in a battle of MAC foes.

Western Michigan ranks 23rd-worst in scoring offense (20.8 points per game) and sixth-worst in scoring defense (38.8 points per game allowed) this year. Ball State has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking ninth-worst in points (16.3 per game) and 17th-worst in points allowed (34.0 per game).

Ball State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Ball State vs. Western Michigan Key Statistics

Ball State Western Michigan 285.3 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.8 (95th) 383.5 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.3 (100th) 118.5 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.8 (31st) 166.8 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.0 (115th) 8 (102nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (57th)

Ball State Stats Leaders

Kadin Semonza has compiled 480 yards (120.0 per game) while completing 61% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 58 times for 234 yards (58.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Kiael Kelly has run for 87 yards across 23 attempts.

Tanner Koziol has collected 19 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 156 (39.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times and has one touchdown.

Qian Magwood has put together a 131-yard season so far. He's caught 15 passes on 21 targets.

Ty Robinson's 13 targets have resulted in six catches for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has recorded 348 yards (87.0 ypg) on 27-of-54 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season.

Jalen Buckley has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 501 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has carried the ball 45 times for 149 yards (37.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Kenneth Womack's 144 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has registered 12 receptions.

Anthony Sambucci has grabbed six passes while averaging 33.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Blake Bosma has a total of 97 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five passes.

