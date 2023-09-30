Andy Ibáñez vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks while batting .259.
- Ibanez is batting .375 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 65 of 110 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.1%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 24.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (30.0%), including six multi-run games (5.5%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.275
|AVG
|.241
|.323
|OBP
|.291
|.467
|SLG
|.392
|20
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|20
|35/13
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- McKenzie (0-2 with a 6.17 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 26-year-old has a 6.17 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .205 to opposing hitters.
