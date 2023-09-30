The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .260 with 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 36 walks.

Vaughn has recorded a hit in 101 of 149 games this season (67.8%), including 37 multi-hit games (24.8%).

In 21 games this year, he has gone deep (14.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Vaughn has driven in a run in 54 games this season (36.2%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 38.9% of his games this year (58 of 149), he has scored, and in seven of those games (4.7%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 74 .261 AVG .260 .319 OBP .315 .446 SLG .422 26 XBH 27 13 HR 8 39 RBI 41 57/17 K/BB 68/19 0 SB 0

