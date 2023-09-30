Andrew Benintendi vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.326), slugging percentage (.356) and OPS (.682) this season.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 105 of 146 games this season (71.9%), with multiple hits on 36 occasions (24.7%).
- Looking at the 146 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (3.4%), and in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this year (37 of 146), with more than one RBI seven times (4.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|.277
|AVG
|.248
|.346
|OBP
|.308
|.379
|SLG
|.336
|21
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|28
|49/28
|K/BB
|40/24
|7
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (13-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 3.39 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.