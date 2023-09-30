The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo and his .462 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 walks while batting .214.

In 47 of 105 games this season (44.8%) Baddoo has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (16.2%).

In 11 games this year, he has homered (10.5%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Baddoo has driven home a run in 22 games this season (21.0%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 31.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .205 AVG .224 .256 OBP .343 .354 SLG .367 12 XBH 11 6 HR 5 13 RBI 19 49/11 K/BB 40/27 3 SB 8

Guardians Pitching Rankings