Akil Baddoo vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo and his .462 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 walks while batting .214.
- In 47 of 105 games this season (44.8%) Baddoo has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (16.2%).
- In 11 games this year, he has homered (10.5%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Baddoo has driven home a run in 22 games this season (21.0%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 31.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.8%.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.205
|AVG
|.224
|.256
|OBP
|.343
|.354
|SLG
|.367
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|19
|49/11
|K/BB
|40/27
|3
|SB
|8
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the fewest in the league.
- McKenzie gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.17 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 1 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing only one hit.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.17, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.