White Sox vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Friday's game between the San Diego Padres (79-80) and the Chicago White Sox (61-98) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Padres coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 29.
The Padres will give the nod to Nick Martinez (5-4, 3.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (7-8, 4.71 ERA).
White Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The White Sox have been underdogs in 109 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (33%) in those contests.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 17-41 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Chicago scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (637 total, four per game).
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.93 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 23
|@ Red Sox
|W 1-0
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Pivetta
|September 24
|@ Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Kutter Crawford
|September 26
|Diamondbacks
|L 15-4
|José Ureña vs Zach Davies
|September 27
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-0
|Luis Patiño vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 28
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Bryce Jarvis
|September 29
|Padres
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Martínez
|September 30
|Padres
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Michael Wacha
|October 1
|Padres
|-
|José Ureña vs Blake Snell
