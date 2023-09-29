Trayce Thompson vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trayce Thompson -- batting .231 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on September 29 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .176 with two doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Thompson has picked up a hit in 26.6% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 9.4% of them.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (6.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Thompson has driven in a run in seven games this year (10.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 64 games (20.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.200
|AVG
|.194
|.273
|OBP
|.286
|.300
|SLG
|.226
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|20/4
|K/BB
|14/4
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- Martinez (5-4) takes the mound for the Padres in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.59 ERA in 105 1/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.59, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 62 games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
