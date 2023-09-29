The Detroit Tigers (76-83) host the Cleveland Guardians (75-84) to open a three-game series at Comerica Park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Friday. The Tigers are on the back of a series victory over the Royals, and the Guardians a series split with the Reds.

The Tigers will call on Joey Wentz (3-11) against the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (3-7).

Tigers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Wentz - DET (3-11, 6.45 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (3-7, 5.13 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

The Tigers will hand the ball to Wentz (3-11) for his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 6.45, a 2.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.616.

He has earned a quality start one time in 18 starts this season.

Wentz has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 4.3 innings per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Joey Wentz vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 653 runs this season, which ranks 27th in MLB. They are batting .250 for the campaign with 121 home runs, 30th in the league.

The Guardians have gone 7-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in 10 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

The Guardians are sending Quantrill (3-7) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.13, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.

Quantrill has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Quantrill is looking to collect his 12th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Cal Quantrill vs. Tigers

The opposing Tigers offense has a collective .235 batting average, and is 26th in the league with 1262 total hits and 28th in MLB play with 643 runs scored. They have the 29th-ranked slugging percentage (.379) and are 24th in all of MLB with 162 home runs.

Quantrill has thrown six innings without giving up an earned run on four hits, while striking out four against the Tigers this season.

