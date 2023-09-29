A pair of hot hitters, Spencer Torkelson and Jose Ramirez, will try to keep it going when the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

The Guardians are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Tigers (-110). The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-2.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won 60.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (23-15).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Detroit has a 28-15 record (winning 65.1% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

In the 158 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Detroit, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-77-5).

The Tigers have put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-43 41-40 31-32 45-50 60-60 16-22

