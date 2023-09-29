Friday's contest at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (76-83) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (75-84) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Tigers will give the ball to Joey Wentz (3-11, 6.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.13 ERA).

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

This season, the Tigers have won 23 out of the 38 games, or 60.5%, in which they've been favored.

Detroit is 28-15 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 643 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule