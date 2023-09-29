On Friday, Spencer Torkelson (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 139 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .447.

Torkelson is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Torkelson has gotten a hit in 94 of 156 games this season (60.3%), including 36 multi-hit games (23.1%).

In 16.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has driven home a run in 62 games this season (39.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 44.9% of his games this season (70 of 156), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 79 .218 AVG .249 .313 OBP .317 .384 SLG .505 26 XBH 39 10 HR 20 36 RBI 58 83/37 K/BB 86/29 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings