Seiya Suzuki vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .650 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Braves.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .285 with 30 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Suzuki has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 135 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.9% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has an RBI in 48 of 135 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 59 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|72
|.269
|AVG
|.300
|.338
|OBP
|.370
|.445
|SLG
|.522
|23
|XBH
|33
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|37
|58/24
|K/BB
|70/33
|3
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.74 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.74 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.74, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
