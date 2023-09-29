Nico Hoerner vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Nico Hoerner (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Braves.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner?
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .386, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 114th in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 110 of 149 games this season (73.8%), including 51 multi-hit games (34.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 42 games this season (28.2%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those games (12.1%).
- He has scored a run in 72 games this season, with multiple runs 19 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|71
|.294
|AVG
|.277
|.366
|OBP
|.331
|.405
|SLG
|.367
|21
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|28
|39/26
|K/BB
|44/23
|21
|SB
|20
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.74 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.74, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.