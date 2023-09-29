The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (batting .278 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Royals.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .254 with 17 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 60 of 95 games this season (63.2%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (17.9%).

In four games this season, he has homered (4.2%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).

Cabrera has driven home a run in 23 games this year (24.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 19 of 95 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 50 .260 AVG .249 .329 OBP .307 .367 SLG .324 10 XBH 11 3 HR 1 15 RBI 18 39/16 K/BB 33/14 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings