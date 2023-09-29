Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions have +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 29.
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: -210
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1800), the Lions are eighth-best in the NFL. They are one spot below that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Lions have had the ninth-smallest change this season, improving from +2200 at the beginning to +1800.
- The Lions have a 5.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Detroit Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Detroit is 3-1-0 this year.
- Two Lions games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.
- The Lions have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- On offense, the Lions rank sixth in the NFL with 386.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in total defense (280.5 yards allowed per contest).
- The Lions are totaling 26.5 points per game on offense (eighth in NFL), and they rank 14th on defense with 20.8 points allowed per game.
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff has six touchdown passes and three picks in four games, completing 69.5% for 1,029 yards (257.3 per game).
- Goff also has rushed for 12 yards and one TD.
- In three games, David Montgomery has rushed for 262 yards (87.3 per game) and five scores.
- In four games, Amon-Ra St. Brown has 26 catches for 331 yards (82.8 per game) and two scores.
- Josh Reynolds has 12 receptions for 215 yards (71.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- Aidan Hutchinson has been causing chaos on defense, posting 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and three passes defended for the Lions.
Lions Player Futures
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|W 21-20
|+600
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|L 37-31
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|W 20-6
|+5000
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|W 34-20
|+6000
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+15000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+6000
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
