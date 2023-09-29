The Detroit Lions have +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 29.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -210

-210 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1800), the Lions are eighth-best in the NFL. They are one spot below that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Lions have had the ninth-smallest change this season, improving from +2200 at the beginning to +1800.

The Lions have a 5.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Detroit Betting Insights

Against the spread, Detroit is 3-1-0 this year.

Two Lions games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.

The Lions have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

On offense, the Lions rank sixth in the NFL with 386.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in total defense (280.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Lions are totaling 26.5 points per game on offense (eighth in NFL), and they rank 14th on defense with 20.8 points allowed per game.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has six touchdown passes and three picks in four games, completing 69.5% for 1,029 yards (257.3 per game).

Goff also has rushed for 12 yards and one TD.

In three games, David Montgomery has rushed for 262 yards (87.3 per game) and five scores.

In four games, Amon-Ra St. Brown has 26 catches for 331 yards (82.8 per game) and two scores.

Josh Reynolds has 12 receptions for 215 yards (71.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Aidan Hutchinson has been causing chaos on defense, posting 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and three passes defended for the Lions.

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +600 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +4000 3 September 24 Falcons W 20-6 +5000 4 September 28 @ Packers W 34-20 +6000 5 October 8 Panthers - +30000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +10000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1600 8 October 30 Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +40000 12 November 23 Packers - +6000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +40000 15 December 17 Broncos - +20000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

