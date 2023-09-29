Indiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Lake County, Indiana, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Indiana High School Football Games This Week
Lowell High School at Kankakee Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Wheatfield, IN
- Conference: Northwest Crossroads
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.