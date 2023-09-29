On Friday, Jeimer Candelario (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .250.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

In 59.1% of his games this year (81 of 137), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (21.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (21 of 137), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has driven home a run in 45 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored at least once 57 times this year (41.6%), including 15 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 66 .250 AVG .250 .344 OBP .329 .448 SLG .488 33 XBH 29 7 HR 14 30 RBI 39 59/29 K/BB 65/24 3 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings