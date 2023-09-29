Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the sign-up process.

Have the desire to put money on one of today's games but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple.

Games to Bet on Today

Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Oregon State (-4)

Oregon State (-4) Oregon State Moneyline: -185

-185 Utah Moneyline: +155

+155 Total: 44.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. BYU Cougars

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: BYU (-1.5)

BYU (-1.5) BYU Moneyline: -120

-120 Cincinnati Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 49.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Padres (-145)

Padres (-145) Moneyline Underdog: White Sox (+120)

White Sox (+120) Total: 8.5

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SNET (Watch on Fubo)

SNET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays (-155)

Blue Jays (-155) Moneyline Underdog: Rays (+125)

Rays (+125) Total: 7.5

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: MASN (Watch on Fubo)

MASN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Orioles (-135)

Orioles (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox (+110)

Red Sox (+110) Total: 8

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun

League: WNBA

WNBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)

Liberty (-4.5) Liberty Moneyline: -175

-175 Sun Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 159.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: BSWI (Watch on Fubo)

BSWI (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Cubs (-115)

Cubs (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Brewers (-105)

Brewers (-105) Total: 8

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: BSKC (Watch on Fubo)

BSKC (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Yankees (-145)

Yankees (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Royals (+120)

Royals (+120) Total: 9

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York TV Channel: SNY (Watch on Fubo)

SNY (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-120)

Phillies (-120) Moneyline Underdog: Mets (+100)

Mets (+100) Total: 8

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings

League: WNBA

WNBA Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Aces (-6.5)

Aces (-6.5) Aces Moneyline: -275

-275 Wings Moneyline: +230

+230 Total: 174.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.