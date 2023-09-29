Ian Happ vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ian Happ (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.359) this season, fueled by 141 hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 102nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 86th in slugging.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 156 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.4% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 65 games this year (41.7%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|77
|.232
|AVG
|.261
|.342
|OBP
|.376
|.400
|SLG
|.443
|27
|XBH
|30
|10
|HR
|10
|43
|RBI
|38
|84/47
|K/BB
|67/51
|5
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.74 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.74 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the St. Louis Cardinals without surrendering a hit.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.74, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.