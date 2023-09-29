On Friday, Gavin Sheets (.111 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .201 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

In 45.6% of his games this season (52 of 114), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (6.1%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (8.8%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.9% of his games this season, Sheets has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (21.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 57 .181 AVG .220 .257 OBP .274 .275 SLG .387 6 XBH 13 4 HR 6 22 RBI 21 37/16 K/BB 27/11 0 SB 1

