Gavin Sheets vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Gavin Sheets (.111 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .201 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
- In 45.6% of his games this season (52 of 114), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (6.1%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (8.8%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.9% of his games this season, Sheets has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (21.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|57
|.181
|AVG
|.220
|.257
|OBP
|.274
|.275
|SLG
|.387
|6
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|21
|37/16
|K/BB
|27/11
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Padres surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- Martinez gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.59, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 62 games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.