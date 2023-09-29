Elvis Andrus -- with an on-base percentage of .216 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the mound, on September 29 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .252.

In 62 of 108 games this season (57.4%) Andrus has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

In 5.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Padres

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 56 .266 AVG .240 .317 OBP .295 .370 SLG .354 12 XBH 15 3 HR 3 23 RBI 21 34/12 K/BB 33/13 6 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings