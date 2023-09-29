Eloy Jiménez vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Eloy Jimenez (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .274 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks.
- In 72.0% of his 118 games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has driven home a run in 44 games this season (37.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 45 of 118 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|55
|.289
|AVG
|.256
|.327
|OBP
|.305
|.459
|SLG
|.430
|21
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|8
|38
|RBI
|26
|47/14
|K/BB
|45/15
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 171 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Martinez (5-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went four scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering two hits.
- In 62 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.59 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.