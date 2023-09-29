Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to defeat Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 191 home runs.

Fueled by 480 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 11th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 806 total runs this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .330.

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Chicago has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.15) in the majors this season.

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.281 WHIP this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (6-8) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Thursday, Sept. 21 in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has 11 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 23 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Marcus Stroman Chris Flexen 9/24/2023 Rockies W 4-3 Home Jordan Wicks Ty Blach 9/26/2023 Braves L 7-6 Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder 9/27/2023 Braves L 6-5 Away Jameson Taillon Darius Vines 9/28/2023 Braves L 5-3 Away Marcus Stroman AJ Smith-Shawver 9/29/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Colin Rea 9/30/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Wicks Freddy Peralta 10/1/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser

