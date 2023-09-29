Indiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Brown County, Indiana and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brown County, Indiana High School Football Games This Week
South Putnam High School at Brown County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Nashville, IN
- Conference: Western Indiana
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.