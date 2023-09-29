Andrew Vaughn vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .262 with 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 35 walks.
- Vaughn will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 with one homer during his last outings.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 101 of 148 games this season, with multiple hits 37 times.
- Looking at the 148 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 21 of them (14.2%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 54 games this year (36.5%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this year (39.2%), including seven multi-run games (4.7%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|74
|.264
|AVG
|.260
|.320
|OBP
|.315
|.451
|SLG
|.422
|26
|XBH
|27
|13
|HR
|8
|39
|RBI
|41
|55/16
|K/BB
|68/19
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Martinez (5-4) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.59, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 62 games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
