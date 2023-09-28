Zach McKinstry vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the mound, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 walks while batting .230.
- McKinstry enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263.
- McKinstry has had a hit in 84 of 143 games this year (58.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (13.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 143), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has an RBI in 26 of 143 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.4% of his games this year (52 of 143), he has scored, and in five of those games (3.5%) he has scored more than once.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|71
|.246
|AVG
|.215
|.327
|OBP
|.276
|.384
|SLG
|.309
|19
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|11
|52/26
|K/BB
|60/17
|8
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.12).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.