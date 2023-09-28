The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Chicago White Sox (60-98) on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Bryce Jarvis (2-0) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (4-7) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Jarvis - ARI (2-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (4-7, 5.10 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has put together a 5.10 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .223 to opposing hitters.

Toussaint is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Toussaint is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.4 frames per start.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Touki Toussaint vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has a collective .252 batting average, and is 14th in the league with 1342 total hits and 13th in MLB action with 743 runs scored. They have the 16th-ranked slugging percentage (.413) and are 21st in all of MLB with 166 home runs.

Toussaint has a 4.91 ERA and a 2.182 WHIP against the Diamondbacks this season in 3 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .250 batting average over one appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Jarvis

The Diamondbacks will send out Jarvis for his first start of the season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.

He has an ERA of 2.45, a batting average against of .148 and 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season.

Bryce Jarvis vs. White Sox

The White Sox ranks 28th in MLB with 634 runs scored this season. They have a .239 batting average this campaign with 166 home runs (21st in the league).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.